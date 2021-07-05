Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 305,764 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,764 shares during the period. Whole Earth Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.97% of Whole Earth Brands worth $29,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

