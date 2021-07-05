Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.