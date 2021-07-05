Analysts Set KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Target Price at $11.60

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

KPTSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

KP Tissue stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

