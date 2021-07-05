Apexium Financial LP Sells 239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

