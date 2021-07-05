TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.27% of TTM Technologies worth $50,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,396,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,351,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 250,413 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.33 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

