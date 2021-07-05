Teton Advisors Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean comprises 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ultra Clean worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

