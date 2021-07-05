Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $8.59 Million in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 480,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,115,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

