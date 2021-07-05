Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of MYR Group worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $92.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

