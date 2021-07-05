Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 251,290 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. INDUS Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $65.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.