Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $151.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $612.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $738.50 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.