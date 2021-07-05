TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,160,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,490,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $190,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

