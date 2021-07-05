92,706 Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,837,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,796 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BPY opened at $19.03 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.