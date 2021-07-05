VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Lifted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.36. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36.

