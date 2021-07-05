Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for about 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

BATS CSM opened at $100.46 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08.

