88,544 Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.27% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $59,810,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Talend by 2,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $19,995,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLND. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

