Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 10,232 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $99.06 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

