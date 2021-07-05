Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $31.71 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Numeraire has a market cap of $158.28 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $31.71 or 0.00094206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.94 or 0.08005840 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,093 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,333 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

