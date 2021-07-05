Mina (MINA) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $222.23 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 168,722,664 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

