Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $76.59 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

