Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

