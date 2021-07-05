Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $85,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $160.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

