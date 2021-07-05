Heron Bay Capital Management Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

