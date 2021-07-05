Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,143,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,396,397 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $710,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

