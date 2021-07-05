Mark Stevens Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mark Stevens lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

