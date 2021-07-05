H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

