Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Increases By 22.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,179.0 days.

Shares of Gruma stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02.

GPAGF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

