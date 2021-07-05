Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Decreases By 21.1%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FIORF stock opened at 0.10 on Monday. Fiore Cannabis has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.26.
About Fiore Cannabis
