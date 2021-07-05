Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Decreases By 21.1%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIORF stock opened at 0.10 on Monday. Fiore Cannabis has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.26.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

