Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83,370 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.