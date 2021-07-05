Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $28.93 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.