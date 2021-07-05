Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $12.07 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

