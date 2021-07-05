iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

