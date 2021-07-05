Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EXC opened at $45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.