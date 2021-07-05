Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

