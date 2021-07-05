iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Acquired by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FM opened at $33.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

