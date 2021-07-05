Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 128 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY opened at $93.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.93.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.