Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $238.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.71. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.78. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

