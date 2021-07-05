Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $18.05 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $8,262,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 26.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.