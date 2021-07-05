Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,354 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.