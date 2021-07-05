Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 54,272 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 54,272 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.70 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

