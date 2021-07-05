bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $829,426.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00167950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.02 or 1.00252454 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

