SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0215 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $414,565.07 and approximately $91.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,646.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.85 or 0.06606573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.01480846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00406765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00160294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.00615752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00424853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00336578 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,267,997 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars.

