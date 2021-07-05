VeriCoin Trading Down 5.5% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $305.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,643.28 or 0.99991686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007910 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,829,493 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

