Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,464 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $293,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

