$0.89 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.22. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

