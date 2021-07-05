Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 671,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 3,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

