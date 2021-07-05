Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.