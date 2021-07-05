Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

