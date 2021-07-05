Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.82% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $41,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

