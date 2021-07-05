Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.82% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $41,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.
TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.