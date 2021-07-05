Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Liberty Broadband worth $56,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,074,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,291,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $176.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

