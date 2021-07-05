The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 823,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,950 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

