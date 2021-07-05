Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of ARGO opened at $51.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.